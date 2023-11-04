The No. 18 Utah Utes (6-2) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-6) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in a clash of Pac-12 opponents.

Utah has the 18th-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (17.5 points allowed per game), but rank 25th-worst on the offensive side of the ball (21.3 points per game). Arizona State has been sputtering offensively, ranking 16th-worst in the FBS with 19.6 points per game. It has been more productive on defense, allowing 26.5 points per contest (75th-ranked).

See how to watch this game on Pac-12 Network in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Arizona State vs. Utah Key Statistics

Arizona State Utah 362.9 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332 (109th) 340.9 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.3 (16th) 110.3 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.8 (44th) 252.6 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.3 (121st) 14 (99th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (8th) 4 (130th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has thrown for 1,196 yards (149.5 ypg) while completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 115 times for 539 yards (67.4 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 273 receiving yards (34.1 per game) on 20 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has taken 42 carries and totaled 220 yards with three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger paces his team with 532 receiving yards on 45 catches with two touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers has 24 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 310 yards (38.8 yards per game) this year.

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has thrown for 769 yards (96.1 ypg) to lead Utah, completing 56.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 140 rushing yards on 41 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has racked up 487 yards on 99 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

This season, Jaylon Glover has carried the ball 80 times for 295 yards (36.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Devaughn Vele's 281 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 41 times and has totaled 22 receptions.

Money Parks has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 227 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mikey Matthews has a total of 221 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 23 throws.

Rep your team with officially licensed Utah or Arizona State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.