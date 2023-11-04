Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 4, when the Utah Utes and Arizona State Sun Devils square off at 2:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Utes. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Arizona State vs. Utah Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah (-11.5) Over (40.5) Utah 29, Arizona State 14

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Sun Devils have a 23.5% chance to win.

The Sun Devils have a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 11.5-point underdogs this year, Arizona State is 3-0 against the spread.

Out of theSun Devils' seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

The average point total for Arizona State this year is 13.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Utah Betting Info (2023)

The Utes have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Utes have covered the spread four times in eight games.

Utah is winless against the spread when it is 11.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

Utah has had two games (out of eight) go over the total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 40.5 points, 5.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Utah contests.

Sun Devils vs. Utes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah 21.3 17.5 21.8 14.8 20.3 22.0 Arizona State 19.6 26.5 21.5 28.8 14.0 19.5

