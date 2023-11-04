Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arizona
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:13 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Week 10 college football slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store, including those involving Arizona programs. Among those games is the UCLA Bruins taking on the Arizona Wildcats.
College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week
Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 18 Utah Utes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Utah (-11.5)
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Montana State Bobcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
No. 20 UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCLA (-2.5)
