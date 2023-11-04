The Philadelphia 76ers (3-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (2-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and AZFamily.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and AZFamily

NBCS-PH and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 116 - Suns 107

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 3.5)

76ers (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-8.7)

76ers (-8.7) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.5

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns are 18th in the NBA in points scored (112.8 per game) and 14th in points conceded (111.0).

With 45.0 rebounds per game and 42.8 rebounds conceded, Phoenix is 14th and 11th in the league, respectively.

At 25.0 assists per game, the Suns are 17th in the NBA.

Phoenix is the second-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (16.6) and 24th in turnovers forced (13.0).

The Suns make 12.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.2% from beyond the arc, ranking 12th and 11th, respectively, in the league.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.