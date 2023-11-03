Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yavapai County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:50 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Yavapai County, Arizona and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Mogollon High School at Bagdad High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradshaw Mountain High School at Lee Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Johns High School at Camp Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Camp Verde, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mingus Union High School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
