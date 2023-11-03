Ivy League Games Today: How to Watch Ivy League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 10, which features four games involving teams from the Ivy League. Hoping to catch all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the piece below.
Ivy League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Princeton Tigers at Dartmouth Big Green
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 3
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Yale Bulldogs at Brown Bears
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Harvard Crimson at Columbia Lions
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cornell Big Red at Pennsylvania Quakers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
