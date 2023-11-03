Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football games in Pima County, Arizona this week? We've got the information.
Pima County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Empire High School at Rincon-University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salpointe Catholic High School at Brophy College Preparatory
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Ridge High School at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sahuarita High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Douglas, AZ
- Conference: Gila
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parker High School at Tanque Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cienega High School at Marana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nogales High School at Tucson High Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Valley High School at Sabino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
