Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Navajo County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Navajo County, Arizona has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Other Games in Arizona This Week
Navajo County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Mogollon High School at Bagdad High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Mogollon High School at Bagdad High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on November 4
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
