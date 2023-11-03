Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mohave County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Mohave County, Arizona this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mohave County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Bradshaw Mountain High School at Lee Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Valley High School at Sabino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
El Capitan at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
