Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in La Paz County, Arizona this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Arizona This Week

La Paz County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Parker High School at Tanque Verde High School