The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) will play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. TCU matchup.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lubbock, Texas
  • Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline TCU Moneyline
BetMGM Texas Tech (-3) 59.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas Tech (-2.5) 59.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. TCU Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Red Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • TCU has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.
  • The Horned Frogs have been an underdog by 3 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Texas Tech & TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
TCU
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +40000 Bet $100 to win $40000

