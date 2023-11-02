The Phoenix Suns (2-2) play the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) on November 2, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW.

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

TV: NBA TV

Suns vs Spurs Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

Last season, the Suns had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.0% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents made.

Phoenix had a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 50.7% from the field.

The Spurs ranked 12th in rebounding in the NBA, the Suns finished 11th.

Last year, the Suns recorded 9.5 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Spurs gave up (123.1).

Phoenix went 18-4 last season when scoring more than 123.1 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns played better at home last season, scoring 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game away from home.

Phoenix surrendered 109.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 113.9 away from home.

In home games, the Suns drained 0.6 more three-pointers per game (12.5) than when playing on the road (11.9). They also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to away from home (36.5%).

Suns Injuries