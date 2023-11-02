The Phoenix Suns (2-2) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) on Thursday, November 2 at Footprint Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Bradley Beal SG Questionable Back Devin Booker SG Questionable Foot 32 6 8

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Zach Collins: Questionable (Illness)

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW

