The Phoenix Suns (2-2) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -7.5 225.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents combined to score more than 225.5 points in 41 of 82 games last season.

Phoenix games had an average of 225.2 points last season, 0.3 less than this game's over/under.

Phoenix put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread last season.

Phoenix was favored on the moneyline 49 total times last season. It finished 36-13 in those games.

The Suns had a record of 14-3 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter (82.4%).

The Suns have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

In home games last season, the Suns had a better record against the spread (22-19-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (21-19-0).

When playing at home last year, the Suns exceed the over/under 46.3% of the time (19 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 56.1% of games (23 of 41).

Last season the Suns averaged 9.5 fewer points (113.6 per game) than the Spurs conceded (123.1).

Phoenix went 18-4 versus the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 123.1 points.

Suns vs. Spurs Point Insights (Last Season)

Suns Spurs 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 18-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 25-19 18-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-27 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 123.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 30-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-6 33-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-6

