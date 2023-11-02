Suns vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (2-2) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.
Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-7.5
|225.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix and its opponents combined to score more than 225.5 points in 41 of 82 games last season.
- Phoenix games had an average of 225.2 points last season, 0.3 less than this game's over/under.
- Phoenix put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread last season.
- Phoenix was favored on the moneyline 49 total times last season. It finished 36-13 in those games.
- The Suns had a record of 14-3 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter (82.4%).
- The Suns have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.
Suns vs Spurs Additional Info
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- In home games last season, the Suns had a better record against the spread (22-19-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (21-19-0).
- When playing at home last year, the Suns exceed the over/under 46.3% of the time (19 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 56.1% of games (23 of 41).
- Last season the Suns averaged 9.5 fewer points (113.6 per game) than the Spurs conceded (123.1).
- Phoenix went 18-4 versus the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 123.1 points.
Suns vs. Spurs Point Insights (Last Season)
|Suns
|Spurs
|113.6
|113
|17
|23
|18-4
|25-19
|18-4
|17-27
|111.6
|123.1
|6
|30
|30-12
|12-6
|33-9
|12-6
