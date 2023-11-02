Suns vs. Spurs November 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Thursday, November 2, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (1-1) face the San Antonio Spurs (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW.
Suns vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, BSSW
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant averaged 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists last year.
- Jusuf Nurkic posted 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season. He also posted 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Drew Eubanks' stats last season included 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He drained 64.1% of his shots from the field.
- Grayson Allen collected 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He made 44% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.
- Bol Bol recorded 9.1 points, 5.8 boards and 1 assists. He made 54.6% of his shots from the floor.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson recorded 22 points, 2.9 assists and 5 boards last season.
- Tre Jones collected 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists last season. Defensively, he posted 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Zach Collins put up 11.6 points last season, plus 2.8 assists and 6.4 boards.
- Jeremy Sochan put up 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Devin Vassell posted 18.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
Suns vs. Spurs Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Suns
|Spurs
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|113
|111.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.1
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|34.5%
