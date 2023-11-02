The San Antonio Spurs (2-2), on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Footprint Center, face the Phoenix Suns (2-2). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Spurs matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Suns outscored opponents by two points per game last season, with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in NBA) and allowed 111.6 per contest (sixth in league).

The Spurs were outscored by 10.1 points per game last season (scoring 113 points per game to rank 23rd in the league while allowing 123.1 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA) and had a -823 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 226.6 points per game last season, 1.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrendered a combined 234.7 points per game last year, 9.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Phoenix covered 43 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

San Antonio covered 33 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +550 +300 - Spurs +25000 +15000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.