The Arizona Coyotes, Sean Durzi among them, meet the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Looking to wager on Durzi's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sean Durzi vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Durzi Season Stats Insights

Durzi's plus-minus this season, in 22:30 per game on the ice, is +8.

Durzi has a goal in four of nine contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Durzi has a point in five of nine games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Durzi has an assist in three of nine games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Durzi goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Durzi has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Durzi Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 7 Points 1 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

