In the upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Nick Bjugstad to find the back of the net for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

Bjugstad has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

