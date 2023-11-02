Can we count on Michael Carcone scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Carcone has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

