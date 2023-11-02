Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County This Week
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Maricopa County, Arizona, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sandra Day O'Connor High School at Mountain Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on November 2
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Conference: Desert Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Paradise Valley High School at North Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yuma Catholic High School at Northwest Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:25 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Casteel High School at Corona del Sol High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinnacle High School at Saguaro High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Horizon High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Mountain High School at Notre Dame Preparatory
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Northeast Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salpointe Catholic High School at Brophy College Preparatory
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcadia High School at Arizona College Preparatory
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apache Junction High School at Eastmark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willow Canyon High School at Barry Goldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Pointe High School at Desert Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Higley High School at Williams Field High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- Conference: San Tan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boulder Creek High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunrise Mountain High School at Canyon View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Waddell, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Agua Fria High School at Cactus Shadows High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Basha High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Conference: Premier
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at Queen Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Verrado High School at Desert Edge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- Conference: Desert West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willcox High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Chapel High School at Mesquite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cesar Chavez High School at Tolleson Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Tolleson, AZ
- Conference: West Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyslope High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mesa High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Conference: East Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seton Catholic Preparatory High School at La Joya Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcos de Niza High School at Poston Butte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dobson High School at McClintock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School - Mesa at Red Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Conference: East Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Veritas Preparatory Academy at San Tan Foothills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Point High School at Westview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Chandler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 3
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Conference: Premier
- How to Stream: Watch Here
