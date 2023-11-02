In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Logan Cooley to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

Cooley has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Cooley's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

