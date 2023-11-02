On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Lawson Crouse going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

  • In one of eight games so far this season, Crouse has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
  • Crouse has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Crouse averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

