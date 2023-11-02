For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Janis Moser a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Moser stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Moser scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Moser has zero points on the power play.

Moser's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.