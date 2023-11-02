The Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker included, face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 108-104 win versus the Warriors, Booker put up 32 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

With prop bets available for Booker, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-112)

Over 27.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-123)

Over 4.5 (-123) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-114)

Over 6.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+120)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the NBA last season, allowing 123.1 points per contest.

The Spurs allowed 45 rebounds on average last season, 26th in the NBA.

Allowing an average of 26.8 assists last season, the Spurs were the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

On defense, the Spurs gave up 12.6 made three-pointers per game last season, 22nd in the league.

Devin Booker vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 33 27 7 3 2 0 3 12/4/2022 28 20 0 8 1 0 0

