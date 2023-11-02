Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Canadiens on November 2, 2023
Player prop bet options for Nick Schmaltz, Cole Caufield and others are available when the Arizona Coyotes host the Montreal Canadiens at Mullett Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).
Coyotes vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coyotes vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Schmaltz has been a big player for Arizona this season, with eight points in nine games.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Clayton Keller has eight points (0.9 per game), scoring four goals and adding four assists.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|6
Sean Durzi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Sean Durzi has four goals and three assists for Arizona.
Durzi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Cole Caufield Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Caufield's four goals and six assists in nine games for Montreal add up to 10 total points on the season.
Caufield Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|8
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Nicholas Suzuki is one of the top contributors for Montreal with eight total points (0.9 per game), with two goals and six assists in nine games.
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Devils
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sabres
|Oct. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
