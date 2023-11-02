The Arizona Coyotes (4-4-1) take on the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-2) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Coyotes were defeated by the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-130) Canadiens (+110) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been a moneyline favorite three times this season, and have gone 2-1 in those games.

Arizona has a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

The Coyotes have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.

Arizona and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in six of nine games this season.

Coyotes vs Canadiens Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Canadiens Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 30 (14th) Goals 27 (19th) 25 (10th) Goals Allowed 28 (14th) 9 (7th) Power Play Goals 7 (12th) 9 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (31st)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes are ranked 14th in the NHL with 30 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Coyotes have allowed the 10th-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 25 (2.8 per game).

The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +5 this season.

