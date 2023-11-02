Coyotes vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Arizona Coyotes (4-4-1) take on the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-2) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Coyotes were defeated by the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Coyotes vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-130)
|Canadiens (+110)
|6.5
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been a moneyline favorite three times this season, and have gone 2-1 in those games.
- Arizona has a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- The Coyotes have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.
- Arizona and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in six of nine games this season.
Coyotes vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|30 (14th)
|Goals
|27 (19th)
|25 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|28 (14th)
|9 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (12th)
|9 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (31st)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- The Coyotes are ranked 14th in the NHL with 30 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Coyotes have allowed the 10th-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 25 (2.8 per game).
- The team has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +5 this season.
