Sean Durzi and Sean Monahan are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Arizona Coyotes meet the Montreal Canadiens at Mullett Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Favorite: Coyotes (-130)

Total: 6.5

TV: ESPN+,SCRIPPS

Coyotes Players to Watch

Nick Schmaltz is one of Arizona's leading contributors (eight points), via amassed two goals and six assists.

Clayton Keller has picked up eight points (0.9 per game), scoring four goals and adding four assists.

Durzi's total of seven points is via four goals and three assists.

In four games, Connor Ingram's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (2.51 goals against average) and has recorded 85 saves.

Canadiens Players to Watch

Cole Caufield is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 10 points (1.1 per game), as he has totaled four goals and six assists in nine games (playing 19:25 per game).

Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki has posted eight total points (0.9 per game), with two goals and six assists.

This season, Montreal's Monahan has eight points, courtesy of five goals (first on team) and three assists (fifth).

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a record of 0-1-0 in one games this season, conceding 4 goals (4.2 goals against average) with 29 saves and an .879 save percentage, 55th in the league.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3 20th 7th 2.78 Goals Allowed 3.11 15th 24th 29.1 Shots 30 20th 21st 31.7 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 10th 23.68% Power Play % 20% 14th 29th 70.97% Penalty Kill % 75% 22nd

