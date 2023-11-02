The Arizona Coyotes (4-4-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-2) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes fell to the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Here's our pick for who will capture the victory in Thursday's game.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Coyotes 5, Canadiens 2.

  • Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-130)
  • Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
  • Spread Pick: Coyotes (-1.5)

Coyotes Splits and Trends

  • The Coyotes have a 4-4-1 record overall, with a 1-1-2 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
  • In the five games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 1-3-1 record (good for three points).
  • In the one game this season the Coyotes scored only one goal, they lost.
  • Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).
  • The Coyotes have scored more than two goals six times, and are 3-2-1 in those games (to register seven points).
  • In the four games when Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up four points after finishing 2-2-0.
  • In the three games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Arizona is 2-0-1 (five points).
  • The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 2-4-0 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank
11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3 20th
7th 2.78 Goals Allowed 3.11 15th
24th 29.1 Shots 30 20th
21st 31.7 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th
10th 23.68% Power Play % 20% 14th
29th 70.97% Penalty Kill % 75% 22nd

Coyotes vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

