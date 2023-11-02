Thursday's NHL games include the Arizona Coyotes (4-4-1) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-2) at Mullett Arena. The Canadiens are underdogs (+110 on the moneyline) against the Coyotes (-130) ahead of the outing, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs Canadiens Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Montreal has played five games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

The Coyotes are 2-1 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Canadiens have been the underdog seven times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

Arizona is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Montreal is 2-4 when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matias Maccelli 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-118) - Sean Durzi 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-189) Lawson Crouse 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-143)

