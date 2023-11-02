The Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Thursday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can turn on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS to see the Canadiens look to hold off the Coyotes.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs Canadiens Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 25 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The Coyotes' 30 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 2.7 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nick Schmaltz 9 2 6 8 6 5 57.1% Clayton Keller 9 4 4 8 4 9 61.5% Sean Durzi 9 4 3 7 5 2 - Logan Cooley 9 1 6 7 2 2 44.6% Matias Maccelli 9 1 6 7 5 3 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens concede 3.1 goals per game (28 in total), 14th in the league.

With 27 goals (three per game), the Canadiens have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 27 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players