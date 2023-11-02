As they gear up to play the Montreal Canadiens (5-2-2) on Thursday, November 2 at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes (4-4-1) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Travis Dermott D Questionable Illness Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jason Zucker LW Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Christian Dvorak C Out For Season Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes rank 14th in the league with 30 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Its +5 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 27 goals this season (three per game), 19th in the NHL.

Montreal has conceded 28 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in the league.

They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at -1.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-130) Canadiens (+110) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.