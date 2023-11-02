Clayton Keller and the Arizona Coyotes will face the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Looking to bet on Keller's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Clayton Keller vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Keller Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Keller has averaged 20:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In four of nine games this season, Keller has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Keller has registered a point in a game six times this year over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

Keller has an assist in three of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Keller hits the over on his points over/under is 69.4%, based on the odds.

Keller has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 8 Points 2 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

