The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Clayton Keller light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

Keller has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Keller's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.1 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

