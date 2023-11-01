In the upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Troy Stecher to find the back of the net for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Stecher stats and insights

Stecher is yet to score through six games this season.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Stecher has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

