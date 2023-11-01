On Wednesday, Tommy Pham (.528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 5 of the World Series with the Rangers up 3-1.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .256 with 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Pham enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .421 with one homer.

Pham has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 140 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.1% of those games.

He has homered in 12.1% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 35.7% of his games this season, Pham has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 32.9% of his games this year (46 of 140), with two or more runs 16 times (11.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .275 AVG .239 .350 OBP .310 .460 SLG .434 22 XBH 24 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 45/22 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 13

Rangers Pitching Rankings