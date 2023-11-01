Tommy Pham vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Tommy Pham (.528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 5 of the World Series with the Rangers up 3-1.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .256 with 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.
- Pham enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .421 with one homer.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 140 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.1% of those games.
- He has homered in 12.1% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, Pham has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 32.9% of his games this year (46 of 140), with two or more runs 16 times (11.4%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.239
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.