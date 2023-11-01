On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Sean Durzi going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

  • In four of eight games this season, Durzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Durzi averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (three per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

