The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women (5-3) will next play on the road against the San Francisco Dons, on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Northern Arizona games

Northern Arizona's next matchup information

Opponent: San Francisco Dons

San Francisco Dons Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: War Memorial Gymnasium

Top Northern Arizona players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sophie Glancey 8 12.3 5.1 0.6 0.4 1.0 52.0% (39-75) 60.0% (3-5) Emily Rodabaugh 8 10.9 5.6 1.9 0.9 1.0 38.8% (26-67) 37.0% (17-46) Leia Beattie 8 10.5 4.5 2.8 2.1 0.4 40.3% (29-72) 41.9% (13-31) Olivia Moran 8 7.8 2.1 2.3 1.1 0.4 48.0% (24-50) 38.5% (5-13) Grace Beasley 8 7.4 4.0 2.9 1.9 0.0 35.6% (26-73) 13.6% (3-22)

