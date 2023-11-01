If you're a die-hard fan of Northern Arizona women's basketball, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other Lumberjacks apparel. For additional details, continue reading.

Northern Arizona team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sophie Glancey 7 11.4 4.9 0.6 0.4 1.0 Emily Rodabaugh 7 10.7 5.1 1.1 1.0 0.9 Leia Beattie 7 10.3 4.4 2.9 2.1 0.4 Olivia Moran 7 7.3 2.3 2.4 1.1 0.4 Grace Beasley 7 7.0 3.9 2.6 2.0 0.0 Taylor Feldman 7 6.9 2.1 2.6 0.6 0.0 Saniyah Neverson 7 5.3 4.7 1.1 0.9 0.9 Nyah Moran 6 6.0 2.3 1.3 1.3 0.3 Allie Cummins 6 3.5 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.2 Ava Schmidt 5 2.0 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.6

Northern Arizona season stats

This season, Northern Arizona has a 4-3 record so far.

The Lumberjacks have one home win this year (1-1), are 1-2 on the road and are 2-0 in neutral-site games.

Northern Arizona, in its signature win of the season, beat the Portland Pilots 66-65 on November 24.

This year, the Lumberjacks haven't played a game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Arizona's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Northern Arizona games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Pacific H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 San Francisco A 5:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Pepperdine A 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Southern Utah A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Northern Colorado H 4:00 PM

