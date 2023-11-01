The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) will be on the road against the the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 4:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Northern Arizona games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Incarnate Word A 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Southern Utah H 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 San Francisco A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Northern Colorado A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Omaha A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 North Dakota H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Montana State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Montana A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Portland State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Sacramento State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Idaho A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Eastern Washington A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Weber State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Idaho State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Montana H 8:00 PM

Northern Arizona's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Incarnate Word Cardinals
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: McDermott Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Northern Arizona players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Trenton McLaughlin 9 15.6 3.7 1.8 1.9 0.6 45.9% (51-111) 37.0% (20-54)
Oakland Fort 9 10.8 3.2 3.1 0.8 0.1 37.4% (34-91) 37.5% (15-40)
Jayden Jackson 9 10.1 3.9 1.9 1.0 0.2 47.3% (35-74) 12.5% (2-16)
Carson Basham 9 8.4 6.2 1.0 0.2 1.4 60.4% (32-53) 0.0% (0-3)
Liam Lloyd 9 7.8 5.2 4.2 1.3 0.2 33.3% (25-75) 27.7% (13-47)

