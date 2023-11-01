Nick Schmaltz and the Arizona Coyotes will play the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Prop bets for Schmaltz are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:02 per game on the ice, is -3.

Schmaltz has a goal in two of eight games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Schmaltz has registered a point in a game six times this season over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Schmaltz has an assist in six of eight games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Schmaltz's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Schmaltz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 8 Games 4 8 Points 4 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

