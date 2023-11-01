On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Nick Schmaltz going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

Schmaltz has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Schmaltz has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Schmaltz's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

