In the upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Nick Bjugstad to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Bjugstad has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Bjugstad has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Bjugstad's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

