Will Michael Carcone find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes play the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

Carcone has scored in two of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (zero shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Carcone averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.