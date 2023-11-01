The Arizona Coyotes, including Matias Maccelli, take the ice Wednesday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Maccelli in that upcoming Coyotes-Ducks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matias Maccelli vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Maccelli has averaged 15:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Maccelli has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of eight games this season, Maccelli has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of eight games this year, Maccelli has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Maccelli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Maccelli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 8 Games 4 6 Points 3 1 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

