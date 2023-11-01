The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mathew Dumba find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

Dumba has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Dumba has zero points on the power play.

Dumba averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

