Will Mathew Dumba Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 1?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mathew Dumba find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumba stats and insights
- Dumba has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Dumba has zero points on the power play.
- Dumba averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
