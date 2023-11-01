Should you bet on Lawson Crouse to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

  • Crouse is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are allowing 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

