Should you bet on Lawson Crouse to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

Crouse is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

