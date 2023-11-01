Where to Get Kyzir White Cardinals Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Don't be a fair-weather fan of Kyzir White and the Arizona Cardinals. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Additional details, along with White's updated stats, can be found below.
Head to Fanatics to get all your Kyzir White and Cardinals jerseys and other gear!
Kyzir White 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|87
|9.0
|2.0
|1
|2
Watch the Cardinals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
White Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|1.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|0.0
|1.0
|14
|1
|1
|Week 4
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|0.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|1.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|2.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Ravens
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Browns
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|11
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kyzir White's Next Game
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Texans -4.5
- Over/Under: 48.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.