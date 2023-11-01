On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (hitting .356 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 3-1 series lead ahead of Game 5 of the World Series.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Rangers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Marte will look to extend his 16-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 in his last games.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this season (122 of 165), with at least two hits 47 times (28.5%).

In 15.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 60 games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in 24 of those contests (14.5%).

He has scored a run in 74 games this season, with multiple runs 22 times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings