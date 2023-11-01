Ketel Marte vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:26 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (hitting .356 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 3-1 series lead ahead of Game 5 of the World Series.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Rangers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is hitting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Marte will look to extend his 16-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 in his last games.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this season (122 of 165), with at least two hits 47 times (28.5%).
- In 15.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 60 games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in 24 of those contests (14.5%).
- He has scored a run in 74 games this season, with multiple runs 22 times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|75
|.303
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.335
|.505
|SLG
|.466
|30
|XBH
|30
|11
|HR
|14
|35
|RBI
|47
|50/35
|K/BB
|59/36
|5
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) out to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
