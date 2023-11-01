On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Juuso Valimaki going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through eight games this season.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Valimaki has picked up three assists on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

