Will Juuso Valimaki Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 1?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Juuso Valimaki going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Valimaki stats and insights
- Valimaki is yet to score through eight games this season.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Valimaki has picked up three assists on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
