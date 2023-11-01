Grand Canyon (6-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Friday, December 8 at 3:00 PM ET, on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Upcoming Grand Canyon games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Arizona State A 3:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Idaho A 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Liberty A 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Arizona Christian H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Middle Tennessee H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Southern Utah H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Utah Tech H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Abilene Christian A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Tarleton State A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Utah Valley A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Seattle U H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 SFA H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UT Arlington H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Seattle U A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Utah Valley H 4:00 PM

Grand Canyon's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Arizona State Sun Devils
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Desert Financial Arena

Top Grand Canyon players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Trinity San Antonio 8 13.3 5.0 5.0 1.8 0.3 43.9% (43-98) 33.3% (4-12)
Tiarra Brown 8 10.5 4.6 1.8 1.3 1.1 50.8% (32-63) 50.0% (3-6)
Naudia Evans 8 8.8 4.1 2.5 1.5 0.0 41.3% (26-63) 42.1% (16-38)
Shay Fano 8 7.4 3.5 1.0 0.8 0.0 51.1% (24-47) 47.6% (10-21)
Olivia Lane 8 7.1 4.5 0.4 0.8 0.0 47.7% (21-44) -

